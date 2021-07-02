‘This is how you change the world’: SA elated about Fergusons opening a film school

Aspirant actors, producers and filmmakers are celebrating after Shona Ferguson announced his family production company, Ferguson Films, is opening a school to groom young talent.

Making the announcement via Twitter on Thursday, Shona said the Ferguson Foundation, through which the school will operate, is committed to raising future leaders in the film industry and be a “ladder that offers a step up for our communities”.

“The Fergusons will set up a school that will educate and inspire upcoming film enthusiasts, and internships will be made available to deserving individuals. Our vision is to equip them with the tools they need to know about film production,” the company said.

Shona said the school will be a “bridge between aspiring film players and the opportunity to making those dreams a reality through equipping, educating and creating networks”.

Ferguson Films is owned by Shona and his wife Connie. Both are veteran actors and the brains behind several hit productions, including Rockville, Kings Of Joburg, The Queen and The Throne