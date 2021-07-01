Moonchild Sanelly used latest singles to bring sex education to the forefront

Musician and reality TV star Moonchild Sanelly is hoping to educate Mzansi on sex with the release of her latest singles Yebo Mama and Yebo Teacher.

Bringing her on-brand Moonchild sensual themes and the soul of her “future ghetto punk” genre, the musician hopes to school fans on putting in the work to achieve their goals.

In a statement to TshisaLIVE, Moonchild said she hopes to inspire people to get tasks ticked off on their list of dreams in her song Yebo Teacher.

“Yebo Teacher is about putting the work in, not just in school but in life. My analogy of a teacher talking to her students is simple — is showing people that during your time on this earth, when you take on a task, you finish it. It’s about completion, and it’s about effort. I’m asking people of all ages — ‘Have you done your homework? Are you working hard to get to the level you want to be at in life?'" said Moonchild.