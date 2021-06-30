Ex 'Idols SA' contestant Vhudie reflects on how 'My Yoki Yoki' changed his life

Idols SA breakout star Vhudie will forever be grateful for the exposure the singing competition gave him and the love his song My Yoki Yoki has earned him across the country. Making sure to strike while the iron is till hot, Vhudie has a 13-track album to ensure he cements his name as a musician.

Vhudie, real name Vhudihawe Mamphwe, first got recognised on Idols SA season 16 last year, after he impressed both the judges and the Mzansi with his audition, original song My Yoki Yoki.

His love song went viral after the episode aired and it didn't take long till Mzansi fell deeply in love with the afro-pop jam. He even had rapper Kwesta ready to give him a feature.

Now in an interesting Q&A with TshisaLIVE, Vhudie has reflected on just how much his life has changed since the winning audition.

Your Idols SA audition song, became huge, did you expect that?

Yes, it has become a great blessing for me. It introduced me to the world, thanks to Idols.

How has that journey been for you?

The journey has been very nice. Even though sometimes things become hard, it is what makes the learning more interesting. So far I'm enjoying and learning every day.

Has the success of My Yoki Yoki changed your life? If yes, how?

Yes it has changed my life a lot — through it my life has improved. I’ve gained more confidence in my craft, I've met good people to keep in my life. Even my parents are so proud of me.

The song's success has introduced me to a whole new community. It has introduced me and my music to places I never imagined and, by the look of things, it’s only the beginning. My fans can expect a lot of good things to come. I'm currently filming my new music video from my new album and can’t wait for my fans so see it.