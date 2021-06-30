Ex 'Idols SA' contestant Vhudie reflects on how 'My Yoki Yoki' changed his life
Idols SA breakout star Vhudie will forever be grateful for the exposure the singing competition gave him and the love his song My Yoki Yoki has earned him across the country. Making sure to strike while the iron is till hot, Vhudie has a 13-track album to ensure he cements his name as a musician.
Vhudie, real name Vhudihawe Mamphwe, first got recognised on Idols SA season 16 last year, after he impressed both the judges and the Mzansi with his audition, original song My Yoki Yoki.
His love song went viral after the episode aired and it didn't take long till Mzansi fell deeply in love with the afro-pop jam. He even had rapper Kwesta ready to give him a feature.
Now in an interesting Q&A with TshisaLIVE, Vhudie has reflected on just how much his life has changed since the winning audition.
Your Idols SA audition song, became huge, did you expect that?
Yes, it has become a great blessing for me. It introduced me to the world, thanks to Idols.
How has that journey been for you?
The journey has been very nice. Even though sometimes things become hard, it is what makes the learning more interesting. So far I'm enjoying and learning every day.
Has the success of My Yoki Yoki changed your life? If yes, how?
Yes it has changed my life a lot — through it my life has improved. I’ve gained more confidence in my craft, I've met good people to keep in my life. Even my parents are so proud of me.
The song's success has introduced me to a whole new community. It has introduced me and my music to places I never imagined and, by the look of things, it’s only the beginning. My fans can expect a lot of good things to come. I'm currently filming my new music video from my new album and can’t wait for my fans so see it.
What is the name of your album and how many songs are on it?
My album is titled My Yoki Yoki. It has 13 amazing songs inspired by love, life and gospel.
The album was designed to speak to every one (the young and old), faced with any circumstances, out there. You look at songs like Kondelela, which means preserve, uThando my first single which is encouraging brothers and sister to cut the violence out and just love and appreciate each other, as well as Hallelujah which simple says let’s pray for all these uncertainties to pass.
Why did you decide to release an album, most artists do EPs and just singles?
The company Showthemflames and I felt that I’ve more music in me to offer and I needed to introduce myself with a full body of work to allow my fans to interact with my versatility as an artist.
What about you, are you a man in love?
Oh yes I'm so much in love with my guitar 😁😋
Will you be trying out for more music competitions?
Yes. If any opportunity ever comes that I believe will add more experience to me, yes I will.
What have you thought about the support you’ve been getting from SA?
I've realised that SA people when it comes to supporting good local music, they are the best. My new single Uthando ft Karabo has been trending thanks to their undying support. I'm always receiving messages of support from FB, IG and also via emails from people wishing me good luck in the journey, they are praying for me and that really humbles me because its amazing and I really appreciate their love so much.