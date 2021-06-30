Actress Lusanda Mbane bids farewell to ‘Scandal!’ character Boniswa

Actress Lusanda Mbane has said goodbye to Scandal! after her five-year stint as the villainous Boniswa Langa, bidding farewell to her iconic character.

In a statement to TshisaLIVE, e.tv confirmed Lusanda is leaving her role as the wife of Siseko Langa.

Lusanda said she grew to love Boniswa and her devious ways over the past five years.

“What an honour! What a journey! What a ride! Five years ago I took on this warm, mother-natural queen Boniswa Langa, who cared about nothing else but the wellbeing of her family. Little did I know she would evolve into the cold, calculated villain our audiences have come to love to hate,” said Lusanda.

The star said even though she is at the end of her journey with Scandal!, Boniswa will continue to live in her heart through fans sharing their love for the character.

“It has always been important to me to walk away while I am still on top. I knew in my heart the day I walked into Scandal! studios for the first time in June 2016 that Boniswa would be a five-year journey. It has come to pass. I leave Boniswa as a celebrated, powerful, undiluted villain. This is the end of her journey and she will now remain only in my heart and will continue to live through the millions who continue to give me the best Boniswa Langa quotes and impersonations every day. I love you all,” she said.