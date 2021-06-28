‘We are doomed! Our livelihood is gone’ - Cassper Nyovest on level 4 lockdown

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has weighed in on the country moving to level 4 lockdown, saying he hopes the country makes it out alive because livelihoods are “officially gone”.

On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa moved the country from level 3 to adjusted level 4, after a surge in Covid-19 cases.

In his address, Ramaphosa said level 4 would be implemented for 14 days, and the sale of alcohol and all gatherings, whether indoors or outdoors, was prohibited.

Leisure travel in and out of Gauteng is also not allowed.

“We are doomed. Finished! Done! Y'all stay safe out there. I hope we make it out alive at least because our livelihoods are officially gone,” Cassper said in response to the regulations.

Attempts by TshisaLIVE to get further comment from Cassper on his comments were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this story. Any comment will be included once received.

Responding to the debate around the lockdown, the star said the move came at a time when he was supposed to launch his new sneaker range, a collaboration with Drip Footwear.