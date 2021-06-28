Jafta Mamabolo chats working with Mary Twala and African storytelling

Actor Jafta Mamabolo is beaming with joy after the release of his film Freedom, and has opened up about his concerns for the youth of SA, working with the late actress Mary Twala and taking Africa to the world.

The actor chatted to TshisaLIVE about his directorial debut film Freedom, following the story of a student struggling to get by, eventually becoming entangled with a loan shark.

Jafta said the story was partially inspired by his own experiences as a student.

“The initial concern was probably sparked in 2006. I was a first-year student at Tshwane University of Technology (TUT). When I enrolled at TUT, I was sent to the Garankuwa campus and experienced something I had never experienced for the first time in my life, which was a protest for fees and for financial exclusion. I was quite surprised that kids who were on students loans and kids who had come from underprivileged backgrounds were basically being told they could not study because they had no money.”

Speaking about the #FeesMustFall movement that been ongoing in Mzansi, the star believes the situation shouldn’t have escalated to the point where protest was necessary.

The former Generations actor also lambasted leadership for not passing the baton to the youth.

“I don’t think it should have got to a point where to protests were necessary. I am still of the thought that #FeesMustFall was never supposed to be necessary. I am not particularly happy with the way the situation has been handled because we can’t constantly harp on about how the youth are the future but at the same time make it very difficult to obtain that future,” Jafta said.