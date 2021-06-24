Twitter reacts to Big Xhosa's diss track for MacG and Sol Phenduka's podcast!

Up-and-coming rapper Big Xhosa has again ruffled feathers with his latest single, and this time podcasters MacG and Sol Phenduka bore the brunt of his freestyle.

Though he is no stranger to coming for some of the biggest names in the industry, Twitter was left in a mess after Eastern Cape musician released a single coming for his haters and particularly Podcast and Chill hosts MacG and Sol.

In the song released under his other alias SOS, Big Xhosa can be heard rapping about the attention he has received online for his last diss track, coming for some of SA's biggest names in rap such as Cassper Nyovest, Emtee and Nasty C.

The star also used the song to hit back at the controversial Podcast and Chill hosts because MacG and Sol had discussed Big Xhosa on an episode of the show, describing the star's music as “trash”.

Big Xhosa said the pair only speak ill of him, and never celebrate his achievements.

“F*** Macg and his podcast yah for putting me on/B*tch I got myself off so I don't give a sh*t if you're seeing or feeling my song /Who are you? I don't make music for trust fund babies,” said Big Xhosa in his track.