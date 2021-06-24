Twitter reacts to Big Xhosa's diss track for MacG and Sol Phenduka's podcast!
Up-and-coming rapper Big Xhosa has again ruffled feathers with his latest single, and this time podcasters MacG and Sol Phenduka bore the brunt of his freestyle.
Though he is no stranger to coming for some of the biggest names in the industry, Twitter was left in a mess after Eastern Cape musician released a single coming for his haters and particularly Podcast and Chill hosts MacG and Sol.
In the song released under his other alias SOS, Big Xhosa can be heard rapping about the attention he has received online for his last diss track, coming for some of SA's biggest names in rap such as Cassper Nyovest, Emtee and Nasty C.
The star also used the song to hit back at the controversial Podcast and Chill hosts because MacG and Sol had discussed Big Xhosa on an episode of the show, describing the star's music as “trash”.
Big Xhosa said the pair only speak ill of him, and never celebrate his achievements.
“F*** Macg and his podcast yah for putting me on/B*tch I got myself off so I don't give a sh*t if you're seeing or feeling my song /Who are you? I don't make music for trust fund babies,” said Big Xhosa in his track.
Big Xhosa takes a rest and lets SOS run things.
The song took Mzansi by storm. Many were shook by the comments, while others were chuckling up a storm on the TL.
MacG has yet to respond.
However, Sol took to Twitter after catching wind of Big Xhosa mentioning the podcast in his latest release.
“You can diss me all you want my brother. You can't take my joy. God bless you and I love you Big Xhosa,” said Sol.
You can diss me all you want my brother. You can't take my joy. God bless you and I love you Big Xhosa. pic.twitter.com/xchetrLpaL— Solomzi (@Solphendukaa) June 24, 2021
Check out SA's reactions below:
Big Xhosa setting that podcast on fire. 😂😂— Sizwe Zikhali🇵🇸 (@Luks_siwa) June 23, 2021
He’s right thou,them niggas never said shit when he dropped that dope ass freestyle.
All SA Rappers came to the game by dissing someone. Emtee dissed HHP. #cassper dissed AKA. Now that Big Xhosa dissed everyone including Shane angle, y'all are jealous coz he can rap better than other SA Hip Hop gents.@SOS_RSA keep doing it bro can't wait for the album👌— VELILE 🇿🇦 (@Katlego_Velile) June 24, 2021
Big Xhosa is coming... He's coming with a bang that's sending him straight to the BET Awards and Grammy Awards in the same year!— The Notorious Cellular® (@Cellular_Jnr) June 23, 2021
Big Xhosa is what Ifani was supposed to be! pic.twitter.com/R7f13mRTGE— ㄥ乇乇 (@LeeCore_) June 17, 2021
*when I'm doing good you never mentioned my name*— Lassy 🗑 Laden (@AHT_YssY) June 24, 2021
all of a sudden it's "they came after you coz you had Ifani on, and oh they're actually on Ifani"
So if Big Xhosa never had Ifani on, they'd still be on mute... pic.twitter.com/SdaiwvlbGA
Not Big Xhosa saying Sol and MacG are trust fund babies 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/msPRscCXvc— OKSALAYO° (@WalterNova037) June 23, 2021