'I cringe’ — Somizi on parents not teaching their children their mother tongue

He said it should be a child's decision not to speak in their mother tongue, and not their parents'.

“You speaking and making them know their mother tongue would not take anything away. But, you not speaking to them in their mother tongue will take something away from them. I cringe!” he said.

Somizi said parents should consider striking a balance between English and their home languages to enable their children to speak both.

“The thing is they are balanced because at school they speak English and play with other kids. Everything is in English. When they come home, what's wrong with having a balance? I know parents who create a balance at home and speak the mother language and make time for it — which is said that we have to make time for our mother tongues,” he said.

He said a child's success is not exclusively dependent on which schools they went to or the language they speak.

“In adulthood, we're on the same level. We're the same,” he said.

Drawing from his life experience, Somizi said he never finished school but this did not deter him from becoming successful and making a name for himself