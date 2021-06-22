SA celebs slam hate crimes across SA against the LGBTQI+ community

SA's most famous faces have spoken out against hate towards the LGBTQI+ community after the recent alleged murder of a North West man sent shock waves through the nation.

It all began after a post about the death came to light on social media. According to the post, the LGBTQI+ person was found supposedly burnt alive in a car in Ikageng Section of Klipgat in the North West.

TimesLIVE reported that SAPS said a body was found burnt beyond recognition in a car. Police spokesperson Col Adéle Myburgh said police were called to a soccer field where the car had been abandoned.

“Police cannot confirm what transpired and investigations continue. It is suspected the body could be the owner of the vehicle, who has been missing,” said Myburgh.

“However, the identity of the man can’t be confirmed as the body is burnt beyond recognition and DNA testing will have to be done to assist in positively identifying the man.”

The news left the nation up in arms over the alleged incident, leading to many of Mzansi's rich and famous sharing their outrage. Dineo Langa and Mihlali N expressed their feelings, showing concern for the safety of LGBTQI+ people in SA.

“The hate crimes against the LGBTQI+ community in this country are horrendous, extremely heartbreaking,” said Mihlali.

The Estate's Dineo Langa noted how in the past it hasn't been safe for her loved ones and it appears as if this is still the case.

“There was a period in the 90s where the deaths of queer lives were in the multitudes. This year is feeling like the resurgence of that. It's shattering to think how so many of those lives that I hold dear to me aren't safe in these times, fact is they never were,” said Dineo.

Check out the rest of the reactions: