Norma Mngoma is collaborating on a book? Yes, but it's not about what you think it might be

Businesswoman, philanthropist, designer, and now author?

Norma Mngoma has teased about the launch of her forthcoming book in collaboration with motivational speaker and author Tracey Reign.

The book, titled The South African Dream, features prominent figures from various spheres of influence.

According to Norma, The South African Dream will be an educational book “set to empower and educate, while being a vehicle for so much more”.

The launch date of the book remains unknown.

“I'm so excited to announce my collaboration and intellectual contribution to The South African Dream Project with Tracey Reign and other powerful leaders of great impact,” Norma wrote on Instagram.

“Tracey, you are an example of many women that remain rising. I have no words but you have my support as a young ambitious woman. A star in any room that you stand in. Count down to the launch begins.”