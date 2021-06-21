Leisure

Thishiwe Ziqubu reflects on coming out to her father: 'He told me to shut up and passed me a drink'

Cebelihle Bhengu Reporter 21 June 2021
Thishiwe Ziqubu paid tribute to her father on Sunday.
Image: Via Instagram

As thousands celebrated their dads on Sunday for Father's Day, actor Thishiwe Ziqubu shared how her old man was accepting of her when she came out.

The actor said her father said she didn't need to explain herself or her sexuality.

When I tried to come out to my father he told me to shut up and passed me a drink. Like why [are] you explaining yourself, bro? I like you and I like your girlfriend so ngcela ungdluliseli idash [please pass me a dash]. So grateful for this guy. Mama left me in good hands,” she tweeted.

In another tweet, Thishiwe said her experience with acceptance and openness from her father was proof that people have no excuse for being homophobic.

This, she said, should not even be blamed on a person's background or a lack of knowledge, because her father had limited opportunities and education but did not use this to discriminate against her. 

“You have no excuse for being homophobic- not your background, nothing. I never had to educate my father on nothing,” she tweeted. 

Thishiwe has been a proud bearer of the LGBTQIA+ community since her relationship with ex-partner Mandisa Nduna went public back in 2017.

The couple told TshisaLIVE before they split last year that they were not ashamed to publicly flaunt their affection as members of the community.  

“By hiding who we are as people in the LGBTI community, we give homophobic people more 'power' over us. Of course, we live in a world where just by existing as a woman, your life is endangered, but we believe the trick is to live and love just as we are meant to do. How is it your life when you live it for other people?” they said.

