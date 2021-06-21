SNAPS | Here’s how Mzansi celebs celebrated Father’s Day

With the celebration of fatherhood lighting up hearts in SA, the country’s most famous dads were honoured in style on social media.

Many of SA’s most famous faves shared their love for their fathers and some celebrated their own journeys in fatherhood.

Celebrating the day with intimate parties and presents galore, dads were honoured for their undying love and good ol’ papa bear spirit.

Rapper Cassper Nyovest and actor Thomas Gumede were some of the first-time fathers excited about the day.

Nearly a year into fatherhood, Cassper penned a letter to his own father thanking him for teaching him how to be an awesome parent.

“Happy Father’s Day to the best father in the world! Mei Ti ti ti bla! Ta Miller! This my first Father’s Day as a father and I am going spend it with my son. Dude can’t talk yet so I’m having convos by myself, lol. I teach him everything you taught me. Like love, humour, respect and forgiveness. I love you pops, forever,” he wrote.

He also received his first present from little Khotso, presenting the star with 10 reasons why he loves him.

Actresses Pearl Thusi and former Uzalo star Dawn Thandeka King celebrated their late fathers with tributes to their memories. In a series of snaps, Pearl said it is a “heavenly” connection she has with her dad.

“I believe every father is his daughter’s first love,” wrote Pearl.

Check out some of the posts: