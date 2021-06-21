Mzansi celebrates Thuso Mbedu's international nod at Black Reel Awards

Earlier this year, the star also got a nod at the Dorian Awards. The winners for the Black Reel Awards will be announced on August 15, while the winners of the Dorian awards will be revealed on August 29.

There is anticipation among those who watched Thuso shine as Cora that the actress will get more nominations for this year's awards season.

The actress' performance received global recognition, and left the likes of Oprah Winfrey teary.

Taking to social media to gush about Thuso’s stellar performance, Oprah said Thuso had given the “performance of a lifetime” and echoed many US publications that have predicted a bright future for the young star in Hollywood.

“I have been watching The Underground Railroad series all week and I have to say it is essential watching. Director Barry takes the already extraordinary novel by Colson Whitehead and turns it into a multi-part series that will live in your spirit. And Thuso Mbedu gives the performance of a lifetime. Great things are coming for her and everyone will be saying her name after watching her as the superhero that is Cora,” Oprah wrote.

Meanwhile, Mzansi is ready for their queen to take everything that has her name on it and the nomination left many excited.

Here are some of the reactions below: