Sleep specialist advises on how to get a good night’s rest

Stresses and strains of Covid-19 have led to restless nights

PREMIUM

If you can’t get to sleep, or you toss and turn all night, you are not alone as experts say the stresses and strains of Covid-19 have led to restless nights and insomnia around the world.



But even if you have not had the virus, issues such as isolation, quarantine, anxiety, stress, or financial losses are keeping more people awake at night...