Manaka Ranaka finally introduces her baby boy to Mzansi

The Generations: The Legacy actress announced the birth on Instagram in December last year.

"“Ka world! Sooooooooooo good to finally be here. Now, where should I put my bags?” Manaka captioned the post.

In the lead-up to the birth of her son, the actress shared the excitement of her pregnancy with fans.

Previously speaking to Daily Sun on being preggos, the star said she was looking forward to being a mother again, even though the parenting game isn't new to her.

“It's the same feeling I felt when I had two of my daughters, so this experience is nothing new. People have been saying they hope I'm carrying a boy, but we'll see.

“I look forward to giving birth to a child. I don't care if it's a boy or girl, as long as it's not an animal,” said Manaka.