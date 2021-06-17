Halala! Babes Wodumo has given birth
Gqom stars and controversial couple Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha have announced that they're officially parents.
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Babes shared a picture of herself in a hospital bed cradling a baby.
Proud papa, Mampintsha can be seen beaming with joy at Babes' side.
“Unkulunkulu emuhle njalo (God is always good). Our beautiful blessing is finally here, inhlanhla yethu.!!" Babes revealed.
Babes and Mampintsha have not yet revealed their baby's name or if they're the proud parents of a boy or girl.
The comments section of Babes' post was filled with congratulatory messages from fans and fellow celebs, including Phindile Gwala, Thuli Phongolo, Gugu Khathi, Abdul Khoza, Lungile Radu and several others.
Close friend and fellow musician, DJ Tira also took to his Instagram to re-share the post and congratulate the new parents.
Speculation that Babes was expecting first began to swirl in March this year when pictures from her 27th birthday party went viral after fans spotted a “baby bump”.
At the time, both Babes and Mampintsha blue ticked pregnancy rumours.
Ever since then, they have both danced around the swirling pregnancy rumours until earlier this week, when Babes confirmed the speculation in the official trailer for their upcoming Showmax reality show, Uthando Lodumo, which airs on June 30.
After Mampintsha got down on one knee in October last year, they traditionally tied the knot in April.
It was a joyous occasion attended by family and close friends, including DJ Tira, Danger and Lvovo in KwaZulu-Natal.
Babes and Mampintsha celebrated their traditional wedding surrounding by loved ones in KwaZulu-Natal.
“Within a blink of an eye and now I’m left speechless, the journey wasn’t easy but we stuck together through thick and thin. Ngiyabonga Mashimane,” Babes said of the moment.