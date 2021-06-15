Ntsiki Mazwai on stars having a ‘Beyoncé’ complex: N0 one is better than anyone else
Poet Ntsiki Mazwai believes that the power stars with an apparent sense of self have is not real life.
Taking to Twitter the star criticised those who have what she calls a Beyoncé complex, telling followers that nobody is better than anyone else.
The star also came for “white capital media channels”, claiming they gave certain stars their clout and power in the eyes of Mzansi.
“The problem with having a Beyoncé complex is that nobody is better than anyone... It's just about who white capital is promoting thru their media channels. Don't believe the hype you're as powerful as the media made you ... It's not real life.” said Ntsiki.
This isn't the first time the star has come for the famous and powerful of SA. Earlier this year after rapper and Bamako hitmaker Boity released her range of BT Signature peach cider, Ntsiki seemingly sub-tweeted Boity.
Though she didn't address her directly, Ntsiki hit back at the many celebrities dipping their toes in the alcoholic beverages game.
“All your celebs have booze but no educational degree.” said Ntsiki.
Tweeps immediately felt Ntsiki was aiming at Boity, and when Boity caught wind of the tweet she hit back with a brief clap back.
Sis told Ntsiki to eat her heart out with a cheeky “cheers” and kept it moving.