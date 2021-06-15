Ntsiki Mazwai on stars having a ‘Beyoncé’ complex: N0 one is better than anyone else

Poet Ntsiki Mazwai believes that the power stars with an apparent sense of self have is not real life.

Taking to Twitter the star criticised those who have what she calls a Beyoncé complex, telling followers that nobody is better than anyone else.

The star also came for “white capital media channels”, claiming they gave certain stars their clout and power in the eyes of Mzansi.

“The problem with having a Beyoncé complex is that nobody is better than anyone... It's just about who white capital is promoting thru their media channels. Don't believe the hype you're as powerful as the media made you ... It's not real life.” said Ntsiki.