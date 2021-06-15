Mzansi left livid after Rasta’s tribute painting of the late Shaleen Surtie-Richards

Controversial celebrity painter Lebani Sirenje aka Rasta the Artist has left the TL up in arms after sharing his tribute to the late veteran actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards.

The actress died last week aged 66. Mzansi has honoured Shaleen's career and life in various ways and paid homage to her talent.

Well known for his portraits of Mzansi's rich and famous, Rasta also paid tribute to the late actress in the form of a portrait of her.

“One of SA's best actress and TV star [sic]. RIP Shaleen. Thank you for your contribution in art,” said Rasta.