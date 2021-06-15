Leisure

Boity hits back at body shaming over her weight

Deepika Naidoo Reporter 15 June 2021
Boity has hit back at tweeps who commented on her weight.
Boity has hit back at tweeps who commented on her weight.
Image: Instagram/Boity

Media personality Boity has lashed out against body-shaming trolls, reminding people that weight gain is part of life.

It all began after images of the media personality celebrating a birthday came to light on Twitter. Boity can be seen partying it up at an all-white party with friends and loved ones.

What seemed like an innocent update on the 4436 rapper’s lit social life  turned into trolls commenting on her supposed “weight gain”.

However, the star didn’t take the comments lying down.

She told the weight gain police that she didn’t care about their comments. 

“Bathong lona? Leave my weight gain alone. It happens,” said Boity.

“As long as I’m happy and making that paper, Akere bo lovey?” she added. 

Many cheered Boity for being unapologetic and praised her for speaking her truth.

Others took to the reply section of the tweet to share their own stories regarding comments about their bodies.

Check them out:

subscribe

Latest Videos

A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...
He’s the go-to man if you want to get your motor running

Most Read