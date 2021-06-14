Sangoma Letoya Makhene slams criticism that R1,000 is 'too much for just throwing bones'

Actress and trained sangoma Letoya Makhene-Pulumo has been left disappointed by the lack of value placed on her work as a traditional healer, saying she can't believe the “nerve” of some people.

This was after the Generations: The Legacy actress took to Instagram to update her followers on the recent developments in her practice. Due to the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions on travel and the increasing demand for her services, Letoya announced that she had finally decided to offer virtual consultations to keep up with the demand.

“There’s been an increase in bookings for consultations with me and due to the fact that many of these requests come from outside JHB and the inconvenience of travelling due to Covid-19, I’ve had to open myself up to virtual consultations,” Letoya said, before directing potential customers to her website and WhatsApp line for more information.

While many seemed to appreciate this move in her comments section, one fan was boggled by the prices. It costs R1,000 for an hour of Letoya's time.

In a now-deleted comment, one follower disagreed with the price, saying she couldn't believe people paid that amount of money only to have people like Letoya “only for uphosa amathambo” (throw bones) for them.

Letoya did not take kindly to the comment and went on to lambaste the follower for the disrespect.

“Wow. You actually said that out loud. That's the problem with you people. You will gladly pay this amount to sit in a coffee shop with an 'intuitive' to give you a reading that will not even shed light on your life in the way that we sangomas will. But you have the nerve to say 'only for uphosa amathambo'. Sies. La re nyatsa (you look down on us).

“My time is precious and if you want it and my dlozi's attention... pay for it!” Letoya said.