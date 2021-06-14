Mark Pilgrim's Covid-19 battle: 'You beat cancer & saved us after a heart attack, now you're challenged again
Media personality Mark Pilgrim is keeping a positive attitude after testing positive for Covid-19 last week.
He is self-isolating at home and documenting his journey on social media. On Saturday, Mark penned a heartfelt letter to his immune system and shared that he previously fought cancer and a heart attack and was positive he would overcome Covid-19 as well.
“We've been through a lot together over the years. You kicked cancer's butt and also saved us after a heart attack. Now you're being challenged again and you're showing your strength once more. You're my heavyweight boxing champ and you're fighting so hard. I'm so proud of you,” he wrote.
In a video shared on Friday, he said he was battling some symptoms, including a high temperature of 38.9.
“My concern is to keep an eye on my oxygen levels because of what I have gone through in the past years. My oxygen levels are lower than normal. They only sit at about 90% normally so, I've got to make sure mine stays above 85%," he said.
Day 3. A quick hi from my bed and a word of thanks for all the kind messages! #covid19 pic.twitter.com/c2F3veSS9I— Mark Pilgrim (@MarkPilgrimZA) June 11, 2021
Industry friends, colleagues and followers sent him well wishes:
May you reach full recovery to you Mark!!!🙏🏽✨ https://t.co/s7Q8Q5kW7I— Candice Modiselle (@CandieModiselle) June 13, 2021
So sorry to learn this Mark. Sending all my best wishes towards a speedy recovery 🍃 https://t.co/ETAgaZmbdl— Gladys Mutele (née Sithole) (@Gladys_Mutele) June 13, 2021
Sending loads of get well wishes to this Champ of a man. We missed you this morning!! See you soon, @MarkPilgrimZA🌸🌟 https://t.co/qOdZ40hPgW— BrownSugar (@UrsulaChikane) June 10, 2021
Speedy recovery, sir 🙏🏾 https://t.co/fZsqlAl3td— Ominous Hominid 🦍 #MFEternal (@057_CaptainFS) June 14, 2021