WATCH | Simz Ngema slams Bishop Makamu for 'sullying' Christianity

Actress and staunch Christian Simphiwe “Simz” Ngema has weighed in on the sexual assault charges levelled against Rea Tsotella host and Reverend Bishop Makamu and the effect such actions from “men of God” in general have on the Christian religion.

Sharing her views in an interview with MacG of Podcast and Chill, Simz responded to a question from MacG asking how she felt about the pastor and the reasons he made headlines.

“I honestly felt like, what are we doing as Christians? It’s a lot man. There’s no respect any more for Christianity or for churches. Now, it’s almost like everyone wants to be seen. It’s not about the respect. It’s not about the Bible. We are here to do something that is respectful and we need to honour God. But people are just living their lives. I’m going to do whatever I want. I’m going to sleep with young girls, I’ll do this and that,” she said.

Simz said she was hurt and disappointed by the behaviour of some religious leaders because she knew that people usually turned to religion when they were going through difficult situations in life.

“It hurts because you find that people go to those places to seek help. They got to pastors, hoping that I’m going to get help from this person,” she said.

The new mom added that holding on to God or her faith when she went through the most difficult times in her life, was the only reason she emerged with her sanity intact.

Watch the full episode below: