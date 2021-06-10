Moonchild ruffles feathers with comments about black security guards

Musician Moonchild Sanelly has come under fire for claiming black security guards allegedly have a “dompas mentality" and allegedly don't have respect for black people.

Taking to Twitter the star ranted over the alleged treatment of other black people.

Moonchild also suggested that they should “aim higher” so one day their hustles would pay off.

“Black security guards have dompas mentality! If you don’t respect and see yourselves, you can’t respect us and we (the liberated blacks by choice) still feel sorry for you and your minds era! Honey, aim higher so you are happier during your hustle! `You could own the security company but you only see today!," said Moonchild.