LISTEN | Amanda Black chats about 'Kutheni Na' song featuring Kwesta

Chatting about where the song came from, the star said that months into the pandemic she was struggling with a mental block when it came to making music. She also had concerns for her finances after the devastating knock of the pandemic.

“I was struggling to make sense of what was happening about me and how I fit into it all or how I felt about it. You know, so many plans got messed up because Covid-19 happened, financially not know how I was going to cope and all of that. I sort of went into this state and a whole lot was happening personally as well where I didn't really know how to explain how I was feeling,” Amanda said.

While writing the song, she said she found comfort in listening to her inner voice and how she felt about the world at the moment — leading her to express her feelings about the coronavirus outbreak through her song.

“The pandemic hasn't really given a chance for you to run away from yourself because most of the time, you are by yourself. So, in those moments, I really found solace in talking to myself and being OK with not being OK. I was anxious all the time, and I sort of found a way to speak about how I felt,” she said.

The star opened up about being at home during the pandemic last year. After getting out of her creative rut, Amanda said that being surrounded by her childhood instruments helped her rediscover her passion and love for music.

“Of course, I was writing music when I got out of my mental block `and when I was home, I rediscovered things that make me happy like u-Amanda. I was home, and I was surrounded by things that reminded me of the beginning or before Amanda Black, before the career started. I mean I have always been singing but, I mean, the growing of it, I was surrounded by my old guitars. It really was a moment of connecting with myself, I didn't even realise that I needed that,” said Amanda.