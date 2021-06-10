‘House Of Zwide’ to replace ‘Rhythm City’

As the countdown to the end of Rhythm City draws closer, e.tv has finally announced that drama series House Of Zwide is set to take over the 7pm slot.

Rhythm City, which has been on air for 14 years, gracefully bows out on July 16.

It was announced by e.tv last year that Rhythm City would be canned, leaving the cast and crew of the show feeling sad.

After keeping e.tv viewers in suspense for a couple of months the channel finally revealed through a statement that House of Zwide — a new drama series produced by Bomb Productions and VideoVision Entertainment — will make its debut on July 19.

House of Zwide will see Mzansi be introduced to a fashionable Johannesburg family who bring high drama and ruthless ambition as they rise in the cut-throat fashion industry. The show will feature some of SA’s most loved and award-winning actors (actress Babe Cele is rumoured to play the lead) with a generous dash of new talent.