Former New Brighton musician takes to YouTube to empower youth

Whether it is through cycling, music or uploading content, former New Brighton resident Styebi Mbasa is on a mission to empower the youth from his former location in any way possible.



The 34-year-old moved to the East Rand to pursue his music career but remains active in the Gqeberha community through YouTube, teaching the youth about the music industry in an effort to steer them away from illegal activities...