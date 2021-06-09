WATCH | King Monada 'demands' boxing date from Big Zulu in hilarious video
Mzansi had a good laugh on the TL this week after the showdown between Big Zulu and King Monada nearly came to fruition with punches thrown, but none landing.
If you haven't been keeping up to date with all the potential boxing matchups in the #CelebrityBoxing indaba, over the past week fans have been eagerly anticipating what might happen in a throwdown between Imali Eningi hitmaker Big Zulu and musician Monada.
After Monada declared the challenge on social media, many were wondering if the fight would actually happen. And luckily for the fans who like to see the drama unfold, dreams came true and the match was on its way to entertain internet users.
Taking to Twitter with a video of the “fight”, King Monada is seen entering Big Zulu's gym (where he trains) wearing a pair of boxing gloves. Getting in the ring, Monada was more than ready to throw punches before the match could begin.
Before anything could happen, the star was held back from “unleashing” his wrath while Big Zulu watched him.
King Monada claims that he “almost” knocked out his opponent while in the ring.
Watch Here:
Aketlo ema sebaka ke emisha ke @BigZulu_ZN 🙄ke molatile nna🥊🥊🥋Siyandla se 1 for who🤷♂️me?.....never🙄✋ I almost knocked him out 💪#BIGLOZWI#CELEBRITY_BOXING pic.twitter.com/qpQqVWX0Xi— KING MONADA 👑 (@KingMonada) June 8, 2021
Though some fans were left disappointed that the fight didn't go down as planned, the video left tweeps in stitches.
Many were chuckling about King Monada literally not being able to roll with the punches, while others felt that even if the match happened, Big Zulu would have won hands down.
All the rest of the Mzansi wants to know is when the collaboration or partnership, or whatever has inspired these hilarious episodes on the TL, will be announced. Tweeps have a feeling the “PR stunt” will give birth to something soon, whether that something is an actual boxing fight or a song, or something else, remains to be seen.
Check out their reactions below:
King Monada carrying South Africa’s entertainment industry...he’s even doing the comedians’ job now pic.twitter.com/i17A9JWGdT— Molepje (@Iam_2kisho) June 8, 2021
I need king monada confidence, is like going to an exam without studying and hoping to get distinction. pic.twitter.com/aLLdzkBJi5— The_Gee (@Mjimaro_24) June 8, 2021
King Monada means business, he went to demand for the date at Big Zulu's gym by fire by force pic.twitter.com/XMa6AHnlEu— Mr Handsome° (@MrHandsome_ZA) June 8, 2021
🤣🤣🤣— Africa 🇿🇦 (@Africa665) June 8, 2021
Man I need King Monada’s confidence yazi
🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/5etWVes046
South African comedians should take notes from King Monada. 😂😂😂 That Big Zulu confrontation has me in tears. pic.twitter.com/0zwzZR4DPl— Champions of Europe! 🏅💙 (@tezrakt) June 8, 2021
I'm really enjoying the entertainment from King Monada and Big Zulu😂😭 it's funny.— $ ͪ ⷶ ͧ ᷠ_ ᷜ ͤ ꙷ ᷦ🕊️ (@_ShaunKeyz) June 8, 2021