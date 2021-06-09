Stanley Street shake-up sees newcomers at the table

Fresh faces and exciting new spots for Bay's restaurant strip

PREMIUM

There has been a shake-up on Stanley Street, the popular restaurant strip in Gqeberha’s Richmond Hill — with newcomers claiming their spot at the table.



Only a year ago, in June 2020, The Herald reported on how the street was being hammered by restaurant closures, with SA’s hospitality trade reeling under harsh lockdown restrictions...