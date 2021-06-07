Rachel Kolisi on long-distance relationship with Siya: 'We have a hectic six months ahead'

Businesswoman and wife of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, Rachel Kolisi, has opened up about adjusting to life after Kolisi's move to KZN to join the Sharks rugby team.

Rachel, who is based in Cape Town, confirmed in February that she and their children had not yet relocated to Durban with Siya and would remain his “No 1 supporters from Cape Town” until making the move at the end of the year.

Last week, the pair spent time together with their family and friends, including TV personality Minnie Dlamini-Jones and husband Quinton, at the luxurious Perivoli Lagoon House in the Western Cape.

Taking to Instagram after the trip, Rachel opened up about tbeing away from her husband, and predicted the next six months were going to be "hectic".

“Had the best nine days with a Cape Town visit from Siyamthanda,” said Rachel.

“I think if there's one thing I’ve really taken from the past year-and-a-half it’s to be intentional about being fully present in moments with loved ones. We have a pretty hectic six months ahead but a lot of good days to look forward to.”