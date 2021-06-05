Trevor Noah scoops another Critics’ Choice Awards nomination

SA comedian Trevor Noah has scored a nomination in the Male Star of the Year category at this year’s Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards

The Daily Show host is nominated against RuPaul (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Stanley Tucci (Searching for Italy), Guy Fieri (Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives) and Phil Rosenthal (Somebody Feed Phil).

Trevor was first nominated for a Critics’ Choice Television Award in 2016 when his The Daily Show with Trevor Noah was nominated in the Best Talk Show category.

If he wins, this will be his first win since the Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards were launched in 2019.

In 2019 he was nominated in the Best Late-Night Talk Show category but lost out to Last Week Tonight with John Oliver and The Late Late Show with James Corden.