SA documentary festival brings together best in film-making

Virtual fest celebrates talented women directors around the globe

Zamandulo Malonde Features reporter 04 June 2021

The 23rd annual Encounters South African International Documentary Festival kicks off next week.

The festival returns with a celebration of the latest and greatest in African and international documentary filmmaking, cementing its place as the premier documentary festival on the continent...

