Master KG grateful after bagging a spot on Forbes Africa ‘30 under 30’ list

Musician Master KG says he is grateful after scoring a spot on the prestigious Forbes Africa 30 under 30 list.

Mihlali Ndamase, Kabza de Small and rugby players Cheslin Kolbe and Lukhanyo Am were some of the names raising the SA flag alongside Master KG.

Taking to Twitter, the star went on to speak about his recent boss moves, letting fans know that his single Shine Your Light featuring David Guetta and Akon has been topping the charts. The Jerusalema hitmaker thanked God for all his achievements.

“I just keep getting better! Friday, I dropped a new song with David Guetta and Akon already it's on millions of streams and charting across the globe and yesterday I was part of Forbes Africa 30 under 30. Thank you, god,” said KG.