LISTEN | Somizi on dealing with a cheater: I forgive 65 times until they dump me
Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung has boldly revealed that cheating is not a deal-breaker for him.
Adding his opinions to the “table talk” that's part of the popular Metro FM's Ask A Man segment, Somizi dropped a bomb when he said he would always choose to forgive the cheater instead of opting to leave the relationship.
The self-taught chef said people always took for granted how hard it was for a person to leave a relationship they invested so much into.
“It's easier when you're outside the court, to say, 'I would leave', however you don't foresee the cheating and you don't anticipate it and you are fully invested in this relationship. So for you to think that you're just going to bounce? You must be the strongest person ever! I've never been in a situation where, 'after one strike, you're out'. I forgive 65 times until they dump me or until the cheater leaves..." Somizi said.
He added that he believed monogamy was “unnatural”.
Listen to their full discussion below:
People on Twitter seemed to agree with Somizi's views on monogamy apparently being “unnatural”, while some were just shook that he's willing to forgive as many times as he mentioned.
Here are some of the reactions below:
I agree with @somizi 100% on how he dissected the concept of monogamy not being realistic, having explained it the way he did, It makes so much sense to me too. In life you get over everything. We just choose be different beings & try to commit #AskAMan— Tebogo Tee (@Tebzar_M) June 2, 2021
Somizi just be running his mouth at this point. There are animals that are monogamous, e.g. birds, gray wolf, barn owls, etc. These animals mate for life #AskAMan— MASH-KEN (@BongHoney_Mash) June 2, 2021
Somizi said he is not strong enough to leave a relationship once he gets cheated on, he forgives 75times, he forgives until the cheater dumps him😭🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 #AskAMan— Mfazi kaOptimusPrime (@BabyMbuyazi) June 2, 2021
Gay relationship is a technical knockout! Finale....— Chomi (@Chomzaza3) June 2, 2021
Jezzz Somizi it's going down mos!
#AskAMan pic.twitter.com/IutfjT8OTx
Somizi is not the only celeb in Mzansi who believes cheating is not worth ending a relationship or marriage over.
Choreographer and dancer Bontle Moloi (née Modiselle) and her hubby Priddy Ugly have also previously caused major traffic on the TL when she said cheating was not a deal breaker for them.
In an interview with MacG on his Podcast and Chill, Bontle offered an explanation to her fans on why she and her hubby Priddy Ugly had previously shared that cheating is not a deal-breaker for them.
“For us cheating is not a deal-breaker in our relationship. Without invalidating anyone’s experiences ... there are a lot of conversations, there are a lot of experiences, a lot of things that have happened to inform such a decision. So us deciding, or me feeling right now as Bontle, that to me cheating is not a deal-breaker is just really how I feel ... That type of circumstance is not something that would get in the way of our relationship,” she said in conversation with MacG.
Kaya FM's Sizwe Dhlomo also shared similar sentiments on Twitter earlier this year.
A throwback post about the Jada and Will Smith “entanglement” saga in 2020 taught tweeps that cheating wasn't a deal breaker for Sizwe.
Sizwe said he was certain he would stay and try to fix their relationship if his hypothetical wife (who cheated) was genuinely remorseful.
“Nah, honestly I would. It would depend phela on whether she still wants to be with me but I’m certainly not leaving my wife just because she slept with another man if she’s sorry about it. Nope. Real talk!
“There’s so much that I’m hoping to do with my wife ... I can’t just walk away from all of that because of sex. Not me pa. SMH!” he said.