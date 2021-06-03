Zodwa Wabantu opens mortuary & undertaker services company

Socialite and dancer Zodwa Wabantu has broadened her business horizons by opening a mortuary and funeral services company.

Though she may be a popular socialite and entertainer, Zodwa has proven that she is a businesswoman of note and a jack of all trades.

Taking to social media, the star announced the opening of Zodwa Wabantu's Undertakers Mortuary.

Revealing the reason behind the move, the star said it's all part of her goals to cement herself as a businesswoman of note.

“When I think of living a lavish lifestyle, I think of businesses to build, all are in my name: registering, building, making mistakes, failing, trying again. I won’t stop,” she wrote.