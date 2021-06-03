‘It just goes to show your dreams are valid’ — Mihlali N on making the Forbes ‘30 Under 30’ list

Mihlali told TshisaLIVE she was grateful for the opportunity to break down barriers and has a similar message of hope for her fans.

“Being part of the Forbes Africa class of 2021 means the world. It is a blessing. To be recognised by such a prestigious platform means more credibility and breaking more barriers. This is something I say is not only for myself but also for those who love me, and those who are inspired by me because it just goes to show your dreams are valid,” she said.

Mihlali said she never imagined a small town girl like her from Kokstad, KwaZulu-Natal would one day fly the flag on the coveted Forbes Africa list.

“I am from a very small town. I never imagined I would be on Forbes Africa at the age of 24. I am excited to use this platform to grow my business, to inspire more lives, to touch more lives through my Siyasizana Foundation and to continue to make amazing boss moves. I am so happy and my heart is filled with so much gratitude,” said Mihlali.