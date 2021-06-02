Siv Ngesi on not wearing a mask being 'more of a crime than officials who steal'
TV personality Siv Ngesi has slammed corruption among government officials apparently not being viewed as seriously as it should.
Taking to Twitter, the star took aim at government officials who were allegedly getting off the hook, while those who violate Covid-19 regulations were seen to be committing a “bigger crime”.
“In SA, not wearing a mask is seen as more of a criminal offence than it is when bloody government officials, blatantly steal from us,” wrote Siv.
In South Africa, not wearing a mask is seen as more of a criminal offence than it is when bloody government officials, blatantly steal from us.— Siv Ngesi (@iamSivN) May 31, 2021
This led to a discussion on the TV presenter's Twitter page, with some calling out Siv for making “careless” comments about the laws while others agreed with Siv's sentiments.
One user called out the star for his tweets saying that it was careless of him to compare the crimes as they both yield victims.
However, Siv stood by his word but cleared the air on his stance on the mandatory wearing of masks to curb the spread of Covid-19.
You’re being an idiot and dense ... no one said you mustn’t wear a mask— Siv Ngesi (@iamSivN) May 31, 2021
The star said the user misconstrued his words and reassured fans that he is wearing a face mask during the pandemic.
Kak.. you’re the only one that has taken it like that! I have a mask on right now pic.twitter.com/n0WfbCxXxO— Siv Ngesi (@iamSivN) May 31, 2021
Siv isn't the only celeb who has taken to the TL to chat about masks. Last year, media personality Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo took to Twitter, confused as to why people are offended when he doesn't take his mask off around them.
“I don’t get this thing of people being offended by you having your mask on — they’ll be like 'We don’t have Covid-19, take off your mask' ... or 'You don’t trust us'. Please No!” wrote Mohale.