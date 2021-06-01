Is punctuation coming to a full stop?
As a word nerd, I like my punctuation in its place and people to spell things, in their first language, the right way.
Just because you understand “there” to mean “their” in context, doesn’t make it correct...
As a word nerd, I like my punctuation in its place and people to spell things, in their first language, the right way.
Just because you understand “there” to mean “their” in context, doesn’t make it correct...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.