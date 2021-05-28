Expanded Kulture festival to highlight Gqeberha identity
Diverse artistic expression to be on show in week-long event in July
Nelson Mandela Bay’s annual Kulture Kapital festival is prolonging its presence in 2021 from a three-day to a seven-day festival in an effort to revitalise the metro through arts.
Organisers will this year showcase a jam-packed week-long festival from July 2 to 9, themed around identity. ..
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.