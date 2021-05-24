Missed AKA’s 'tell-all' interview on his relationship with Nelli Tembe? Here are six emotional quotes

The spotlight was back on rapper AKA on Saturday when he opened up about his relationship with his late fiancée Anele “Nelli” Tembe and the events leading up to her untimely death last month.

Speaking to anchor Thembekile Mrototo on The Bar Leader TV, AKA said the couple got engaged in February and planned to spend the rest of their lives together.

Nelli died on April 11 after apparently falling from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town. There is an ongoing police investigation into the circumstances around her death.

Videos and pictures of their allegedly tumultuous relationship fuelled rumours and claims about abuse, which AKA denied in the interview.

In response to some of the claims made in the interview, Nelli's father Moses said they were a very private family and just wanted the space to grieve their daughter.

Here are six quotes from the tell-all.

State of grief

“I’m in a state of grief and sadness. Anele is my whole life, my wife-to-be. I wake every day and I’m numb. I find it very hard to get up in the mornings and get through every day. There is so much noise around everything and it’s hard for me to get the time and peace to mourn and grieve.”

Ironing out issues in Cape Town

“We said now that we’re together there’s a change of scenery, let’s begin talking about our relationship because we had just become husband and wife. I had just paid lobola. We were looking at our lives through that lens and how we can fix our problems and build past the issues we had in our relationship.”