WATCH | Spotlight on AKA in first tell-all since Nelli Tembe's death

After more than a month of widespread speculation and amid calls of boycott, rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes takes the hot seat in a tell-all interview with news anchor Thembi Mrototo produced by The Bar Leader TV.

AKA's 22-year-old fiancée Anele 'Nelli' Tembe died on April 11 after apparently falling from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town.

The circumstances around her death remain under investigation.

AKA is expected to share his version of events as well as address allegations surrounding his relationship with Nelli.