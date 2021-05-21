Many sides of Marc Lottering on show

Capetonian comedian cruises into town for three shows in June

Capetonian comedian Marc Lottering is set to tickle his Gqeberha fans’ funny bone during three shows in June.



The award-winning comedian brings his show, Loitering at the Boardwalk, to the Boardwalk Hotel ICC on June 4 and 5. ..

