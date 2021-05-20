Mzansi reacts to Mohale bagging a gig on Ferguson Films' 'Rockville'

Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo's appearance on Rockville has proven that his acting career is gaining momentum despite the criticism.

Mohale was relatively unknown in Mzansi before he started dating and went on to marry Somizi. However, since then, Mohale has made moves to cement himself as an aspiring actor among many other things.

Taking to Instagram, Mohale bragged about his latest gig and expressed his joy at being part of the much-loved production. Mohale plays the role of Zamani, who is Sipho’s (played by comedian Trevor Gumbi) boyfriend.

“Meet Zamani made a young appearance on #RockVille5 this past Sunday, and the plot has definitely thickened. Adonis is definitely not happy with me and Sipho is definitely up to no good! Ei, Umjolo.

“Really enjoyed working among the greatest, @gail_mabalane @trevorgumbi @wisemanzither @tarinapatel. Thank you, @connie_ferguson @ferguson_films @sediimatsunyane. Catch #RockVille5 this coming Sunday at 8 PM on @mzansimagic,” he wrote.