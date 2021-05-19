Shimza responds to claims he’s ‘benefiting from political connections’

Entrepreneur and DJ Shimza has hit back at accusations that he has “unethically benefited” from his political connections.

This after Shimza’s restaurant, The Hang Awt in Tembisa, was the chosen venue for the minister of tourism’s recent cook-off with media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung, which aimed to promote township tourism.

Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane’s cook-off, which happened on Monday ahead of the department’s budget vote on Tuesday, attracted widespread criticism online.

The event left a sour taste in the mouths of many who flooded Twitter with their criticisms.

Outspoken twelep and Kwesta’s former manager Nota had a problem with the event and the choice of venue.

“Shimza has been benefiting from political connections for years. He called me a moersk&*t but I don’t moersk*&t on taxpayers’ money,” Nota tweeted.

Nota’s comments resulted in Shimza topping the Twitter trends list.

Shimza responded to Nota’s tweets by labelling the twelep “toxic”.

“Fix your heart brother, you are a very toxic human being. If it is answers you want, ask the department of tourism. They asked for a venue and we agreed, full stop. No amount of finger-pointing will make your statement true,” Shimza said.