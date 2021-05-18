‘I’m the Rich Mnisi of the kitchen’ — Somizi adds private chef to his resume
Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung has taken his cooking skills to the next level after announcing he is a private chef. However, be warned because his services don’t come cheap.
Revealing his latest venture on social media, the star announced he is now a private chef who caters for those hosting exclusive parties who want the Somgaga experience.
He took to Instagram to announce his firstr gig, and the star said tif you want his expertise and service, your pockets better be lined with cash.
“My first private chef gig. I’m loving this journey. Book me, but you must be ‘pocketically’ fit. I’m the Rich Mnisi of the kitchen,” wrote Somizi.
He also took to social media to gush about following his dreams, and the joys of being a private chef.
“I’m so happy right now, fulfilled, living my dream, my purpose. This is more than just food. It’s about making new friendships, (and) leaving a positive footprint in your clients’ hearts. I cook with my heart. I love being around people, I love my gifts. Private chef man” he said captioning snaps of his latest creations.
The star’s love for the culinary artists has seen him soar to new heights. Earlier this year, it was announced that his cookbook Dinner At Somizi’s: I Am Not A Chef was at the top of the charts, landing a spot on CNA’s list.
According to an audit report by Nielsen of all SA book retailers, the self-taught chef’s guide to culinary excellence has outsold books from renowned chefs, including Mogau Seshoene’s The Lazy Makoti’s Guide to the Kitchen, food writer Ella Woodward’s Deliciously Ella and even offerings from world-renowned Jamie Oliver.
In a statement to TshisaLIVE, the star was elated about his success.
“When putting this cookbook together, I wanted to create something truly authentic for my fans. I wanted to show South Africans how easy it is to add ‘pizazz’ to everyday meals”
“God is good all the time. Thanks to all of you,” Somizi added.