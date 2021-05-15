AKA steps back from Cruz Vodka duties ‘for the sake of Anele’s memory’

In addition to his withdrawal from all live events and public appearances, rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes has announced he is temporarily stepping down from his duties with Cruz Vodka in memory of his late fiancée Anele “Nellie” Tembe.

Nellie died on April 11 after apparently falling from the tenth floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town. The circumstances around her death remain under investigation.

AKA explained the reasons behind his decision through a statement sent to TshisaLIVE.

“Having had time to reflect on the events of the past few days, I have engaged with my business partners, and feel it best that I temporarily step back from my duties with Cruz Vodka as I need this time to focus on the way forward, and deal with my personal matter.

“I have done this for the sake of Anele's memory which will forever be entrenched in my heart, our families and my fans,” wrote AKA.

The rapper added that he was grateful to his partners for understanding.

AKA said the past few weeks had been “excruciatingly” difficult for him as he's been grieving Nelli's loss.

The rapper added that dealing with the consequences of the leaked video footage of an incident between them, which resulted in speculation of violence in his and Nelli's relationship made it even harder.

“I am not perfect, she was not without her flaws, but I am not what events of the last few days have painted me to be. We were in love and had committed to each other.

“Daily, I wake up to the reality that the person I was building a future with is no more, the pain is unbearable, with God's grace I will remain strong and will pick up the pieces,” the rapper wrote.

AKA was referring to the two videos of the same incident that were leaked last week. News24 reported one version showing AKA breaking through a door behind which Nelli was hiding. Screengrabs showing him breaking through the door went viral.

TshisaLIVE is in possession of another video which a source claims shows the same incident. It shows AKA’s Bryanston home in disarray, with awards smashed and glass broken. AKA narrates in the background, claiming Nelli had tried to jump off the balcony. A Tembe family spokesperson would not comment on the footage.

AKA slammed all such insinuations of in a statement released last week, labelling them as an “attempt to disparage his name and Anele's character”.