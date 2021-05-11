Natasha Thahane set to host 'The Underground Railroad' watch party

Actress Thuso Mbedu's US debut is just around the corner and now local fans will get the chance to join in a viewing party to enjoy the forthcoming Amazon Prime series The Underground Railroad, thanks to Natasha Thahane and some sponsors.

Capitec Bank announced the news that the watch party will be hosted by Blood and Water actress Natasha on its release day, May 14.

They announced on Twitter that tickets would be up for grabs.

“Two years ago we helped an Emmy-nominated SA actress journey to the USA. Now Natasha Thahane is hosting a viewing party on 14 May for Thuso Mbedu's new series. We're giving away 2 double tickets for Jozi and 1 for KwaZulu-Natal. Retweet with a shoutout for Thuso and use #ThusoMbeduDay to stand to win,” Capitec said.