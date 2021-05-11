Natasha Thahane set to host 'The Underground Railroad' watch party
Actress Thuso Mbedu's US debut is just around the corner and now local fans will get the chance to join in a viewing party to enjoy the forthcoming Amazon Prime series The Underground Railroad, thanks to Natasha Thahane and some sponsors.
Capitec Bank announced the news that the watch party will be hosted by Blood and Water actress Natasha on its release day, May 14.
They announced on Twitter that tickets would be up for grabs.
“Two years ago we helped an Emmy-nominated SA actress journey to the USA. Now Natasha Thahane is hosting a viewing party on 14 May for Thuso Mbedu's new series. We're giving away 2 double tickets for Jozi and 1 for KwaZulu-Natal. Retweet with a shoutout for Thuso and use #ThusoMbeduDay to stand to win,” Capitec said.
2 yrs ago we helped an Emmy nominated SA actress journey to the USA. Now @Natasha_Thahane is hosting a viewing party on 14 May for @ThusoMbedu’s new series. We're giving away 2x dbl tickets for Jozi & 1x for KZN. RT with a shoutout for Thuso and use #ThusoMbeduDay to stand to win pic.twitter.com/cjsbWDoL5h— Capitec (@CapitecBankSA) May 7, 2021
Thuso caught wind of the party, overjoyed to be supported by the nation.
“Bathing Capitec! Capzozo! Capiristo! Capination! Thank you so much! Wena Natasha Thahane, ngisazokukhotha ubuso uyezwa ngiyakuthanda uyezwa!” wrote Thuso.
Fans expressed their excitement on Twitter, pleased to see Thuso's impact well before her international debut. Check out some of the comments:
#ThusoMbeduDay— Selfie King (@Abel_Seloane) May 8, 2021
I'm an African child.
I'm blessed with a thick skin.
I take no delight in looks, but in attitude that's appealing to everyone! ❤️🇱🇷🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/TDVm8kjbmc
#ThusoMbeduDay— lucky (@lucky04836150) May 8, 2021
Wow your such an inspiration to us all and your making us as a country so proud to say Black child it’s possible ❤️❤️👏🏽job well done can’t wait to see the series 🥳🥳🥳❤️
14th May is the day we lift our flag the highest for the (Talented Humorous Ultimate Sensational Outstanding) @ThusoMbedu— boipelo lenkwane (@MsAlphaLioness) May 10, 2021
Go on Girl... Get your happy on! cause you keep doing the damn thang @CapitecBankSA #ThusoMbeduDay
@Natasha_Thahane https://t.co/MATev3Vcds pic.twitter.com/CcO4dMODi3
I need a hug because i want the ticket😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Cb2uqbpDtw— 🦄🦋🌼Bukeka Nkosi🌼🦄🦋 (@Bukeka33411057) May 7, 2021
The actress has been keen on gatherings to stream The Underground Railroad.
Thuso recently took to Twitter to acknowledge the many fans who plan to gather with friends or hold binge-watch parties to enjoy her American debut, however she reminded them to be safe.
“A number of you have been sharing excitement and plans to host people to watch the show together. I urge you to remember to observe all Covid-19 protocols: limiting the number of people, keeping a safe distance, sanitising and wearing your masks! Please, guys, safety first!” said Thuso.
In addition to the watch parties, there's also a #ThusoMbeduDanceChallenge making the rounds on the TL.
Check out the tutorial below:
