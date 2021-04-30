Rapper Laliboi fuses rural roots with streetwise township flavour

As he prepares to release a new music video in May, Eastern Cape rapper Laliboi says his aim is to instil a sense of pride in upcoming Xhosa rappers seeking to embrace their roots.



The rapper, real name Siphosenkosi Nkodlwane, whose brand is centred on the promotion of the Xhosa culture and history, will soon release a video for Somandla, a single off his debut album Siyangaphi...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.