Leisure

Rapper Laliboi fuses rural roots with streetwise township flavour

Zamandulo Malonde Features reporter 30 April 2021

As he prepares to release a new music video in May, Eastern Cape rapper Laliboi says his aim is to instil a sense of pride in upcoming Xhosa rappers seeking to embrace their roots.

The rapper, real name Siphosenkosi Nkodlwane, whose brand is centred on the promotion of the Xhosa culture and history, will soon release a video for Somandla, a single off his debut album Siyangaphi...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
Karoo in crisis as locust swarms decimate crops

Most Read

X