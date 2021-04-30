Ebubeleni adds fashion show to popular festival
Designers to showcase their work at inaugural Tramways event
The countdown to one of Gqeberha's calendar highlights — the Ebubeleni festival — will kick off in style with the launch of a fashion show next Friday which is linked to the festival.
To celebrate 10 years of bringing a wide range of festive season entertainment to the Bay, the festival organisers will launch the first annual Ebubeleni Fashion Show at the Tramways Building in the Baakens Valley...
