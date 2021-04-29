MacG’s Joburg and Cape Town Zola 7 screenings sold out ahead of Thursday’s show
As the countdown to MacG's interview with legendary muso Zola 7 gets underway, tickets to the big screen premiere of the interview in Johannesburg and Cape Town have sold out.
In a SA first, MacG's Podcast and Chill interview will air at flagship Ster-Kinekor cinemas in Durban, Cape Town and Joburg.
The podcast's co-host Sol Phenduka revealed that screenings in Sandton (Joburg) and Tygervalley (Cape Town) have sold out, with only Gateway (Durban) tickets still available.
A search by TshisaLIVE revealed that tickets to the event in Joburg and Cape Town were unavailable, and tickets in Durban were still listed at R80 a pop.
The interview, which was filmed at a high-end coffee bar in a luxury car dealership in Johannesburg, will see Zola share stories about how he got started in his career, the ups and downs of his time with Ghetto Ruff and the background to making the classic Sana Lwami with Unathi.
MacG described the interview as “iconic” and said it came at the right time for both of them.
“He’s celebrating 20 years in the industry this year and it’s also his 44th birthday just before the screening, so it feels like exactly the right time to do something completely out of the box.
“Zola has been one of the most looked-up-to people in Mzansi for two decades and has a lot of wisdom to share. I can’t think of a better way to share it,” MacG said.
