‘Congratulations are in order’ - Celebs celebrate SA’s Oscar win

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter 28 April 2021
Lady Zamar took to social media to celebrate the win.
Image: Instagram/Lady Zamar

Some of Mzansi’s famous faces have joined the chorus of celebrations after the SA Netflix  documentary My Octopus Teacher won the Oscar for Best Documentary Film on Monday.

The film has won more than 20 international awards and became the first nature documentary to win an Academy Award since The Cove in 2010.

Co-directors Pippa Ehrlich and James Reed accepted the iconic gold statuette at the  awards ceremony in Los Angeles. 

In their acceptance speech Pippa said she was “overwhelmed” by an “honour we never dreamed possible”.

“In many ways this is a tiny personal story that played out in sea forest at the very tip of Africa, but on a more universal level I hope it provided a glimpse of a different type of relationship between human beings and the natural world.”

Social media has been flooded with messages of congratulations for the team who worked on the film, with the film charting high on the local Twitter trends list.

Among those celebrating the win were musicians Loyiso Bala and Lady Zamar.

Radio personality Nick Hamman congratulated the team for putting “another South African Oscar in the bag”.

Actor Siv Ngesi posted the win on his Instagram Stories and said it made him proud to be South African.

Siv Ngesi's Instagram Stories post.
Siv Ngesi's Instagram Stories post.
Image: Siv Ngesi's Instagram

Veteran musician Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse said it was “amazing news” and congratulated all involved.

