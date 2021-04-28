‘Congratulations are in order’ - Celebs celebrate SA’s Oscar win

Some of Mzansi’s famous faces have joined the chorus of celebrations after the SA Netflix documentary My Octopus Teacher won the Oscar for Best Documentary Film on Monday.

The film has won more than 20 international awards and became the first nature documentary to win an Academy Award since The Cove in 2010.

Co-directors Pippa Ehrlich and James Reed accepted the iconic gold statuette at the awards ceremony in Los Angeles.

In their acceptance speech Pippa said she was “overwhelmed” by an “honour we never dreamed possible”.

“In many ways this is a tiny personal story that played out in sea forest at the very tip of Africa, but on a more universal level I hope it provided a glimpse of a different type of relationship between human beings and the natural world.”

Social media has been flooded with messages of congratulations for the team who worked on the film, with the film charting high on the local Twitter trends list.

Among those celebrating the win were musicians Loyiso Bala and Lady Zamar.